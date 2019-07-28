Shapiro Capital Management Maintains Position in Fireeye (FEYE); Shah Capital Management Trimmed Its Avon Products (AVP) Holding by $4.23 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 380,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.81M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.90B, up from 13.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 2.65M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 11.09M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 100 shares to 5,850 shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,727 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.50 million for 33.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

