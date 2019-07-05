Shapiro Capital Management Lowered Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding By $3.98 Billion; Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) Sellers Increased By 25.71% Their Shorts

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 62,639 shares as Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)’s stock rose 16.63%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 1.57 million shares with $99.84B value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. now has $14.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 598,035 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LSBK) had an increase of 25.71% in short interest. LSBK's SI was 4,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.71% from 3,500 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 5 days are for Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LSBK)'s short sellers to cover LSBK's short positions. The SI to Lake Shore Bancorp Inc's float is 0.22%. It closed at $15.16 lastly. It is down 5.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 1 investors sold Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 437,741 shares or 0.97% less from 442,035 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbiter Mgmt Ltd Liability has 173,406 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 1,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 63,741 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated invested in 10,374 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 1,050 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 5,097 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital has 0.01% invested in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Com owns 79,002 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Com holds 29,669 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $90.66 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of LYV in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial owns 21,646 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Cap Inv Counsel reported 13,180 shares. 23,563 were reported by Kames Cap Pcl. Colonial Trust Advisors has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Whittier holds 1,570 shares. Arrowstreet LP has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 32,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 93,575 shares. Harris Associate LP holds 0.25% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 8,836 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 824,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 66,444 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $80.30M for 44.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.