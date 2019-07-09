Shapiro Capital Management Increases Stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS); Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 263,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43B, up from 887,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 6.12M shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 7.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.52 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.70M, down from 18.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 5.35M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “eBay Launches “Summer Brand Outlet” and New Wave of Incredible Deals on Thousands of Items Starting Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/24/2019: TWTR, HAS, EBAY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eBay Historically Adds to Post-Market Earnings Moves in Next Day’s Regular Session – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $526.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.98 million for 20.38 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al, Alabama-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 68,500 are owned by Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Amer Century Cos Inc stated it has 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,212 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd owns 771,289 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 33,101 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 12.93 million shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 5.55M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arvest Savings Bank Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 295,898 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 51,983 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 52,082 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,330 shares to 4.81 million shares, valued at $132.62B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 62,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10.