Shapiro Capital Management Increases Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI); As Sibanye Gold LTD (SBGL) Stock Price Rose, Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $303,872

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 446,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 14.93 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.02 billion, up from 14.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 75,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sibanye Gold Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 2.43M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA GOLD PRODUCERS REACH CLASS ACTION SILICOSIS SETTLEMENT – LAWYERS; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Production Lost in 1Q to Be Recovered During Remainder of 2018; 19/04/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) -Sibanye Gold Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Facility Increased to Accommodate Growth; 06/04/2018 – Sibanye Gold: New Facility Increased From $350M to US$600M; 15/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED (TRADING AS SIBANYE-STILLWATER) OF LONMIN PLC; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 24/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THERE WAS SEISMIC EVENT ON 22 MAY AT IKAMVA MINE, KLOOF OPS, WHICH CAUSED FALL OF GROUND AND RESULTED IN INJURIES TO 3 EMPLOYEES; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Conduct Investigation at Masakhane Mine; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE GOLD SPOKESMAN JAMES WELLSTED COMMENTS BY PHONE

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares to 932,727 shares, valued at $103.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd Com by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,560 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Southernsun Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.91% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 63,833 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 40,142 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il owns 36,668 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bruni J V reported 2.22% stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,604 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 238,952 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 19,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp owns 384 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 416,515 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 471,959 shares. Barclays Plc holds 581,953 shares.

