Shapiro Capital Management Increases Holding in Cbs (CBS); Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $437,140

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.68B, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 3.97 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 18/05/2018 – Denver CBS: Plane Crashes On Takeoff From Havana Airport, Cuban TV Reports; 26/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +8.2 PTS AFTER +9.5 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 16/05/2018 – Judge Hits Pause on War Between CBS and Its Parent Company; 15/05/2018 – #breakingnews: CBS likely takeover play as Moonves eyes war with Shari Redstone; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.32 million shares traded or 79.67% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 43VM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES; 16/04/2018 – 87WZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 865,364 shares to 705,882 shares, valued at $46.76 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 291,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.52M shares, and cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 44,440 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 21,312 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2,961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Company invested in 0.81% or 1.29M shares. 53,000 were accumulated by Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Highvista Strategies Lc invested in 9,800 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Jennison Limited Liability stated it has 20,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 24 shares. Palouse Inc owns 71,161 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Goodnow Gp Ltd Co reported 10,000 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 807 shares. 30,416 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa. Northern Trust owns 6,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13,477 shares to 13,577 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,904 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).