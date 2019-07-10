Shapiro Capital Management Increased Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $61.68 Billion; As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Share Value Rose, Honeywell International Has Lifted Position by $307,935

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 34,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 266,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 275,716 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 4.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.18M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.62B, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 1.92M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corporation by 4.49M shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $71.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,501 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co owns 73,959 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Invesco has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cwm Lc reported 248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Pennsylvania-based Penn Mngmt Com has invested 1.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 351,621 are held by Hightower Ltd Company. Stifel Fincl stated it has 129,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 8.14M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny holds 0.01% or 28,831 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 22,944 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 35,660 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 1,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 21,313 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company has 170,001 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Capital Inc owns 28,480 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 1.17 million shares. Css Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 26,080 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 236,656 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.02% stake. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 388,959 shares. American Century holds 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 1.07 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 909,212 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1.20 million shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 178,800 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 41,553 shares. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 366 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 615,782 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 145,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 169,881 shares or 0% of the stock.

