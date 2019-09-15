Shapiro Capital Management Holds Stake in Corning (GLW); Investment House Continues to Hold Stake in American Express Co (AXP)

Investment House Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 39.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 877,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.33B, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 10,294 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 10,918 were reported by St Johns Inv Lc. Charter owns 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,121 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 1,750 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc owns 1,650 shares. America First Advsr Lc invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,500 shares. 10 reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 25,314 are held by Peoples Fincl Serv. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,824 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.06% or 62,743 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt invested in 0.85% or 29,439 shares. Haverford Tru reported 23,900 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 0.05% or 247,462 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,045 shares to 112,762 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,339 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 12,561 shares to 36,575 shares, valued at $10.72 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR).