Shapiro Capital Management Holding in Walt Disney Company (DIS) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Chilton Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 41,416 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 58,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 6.27M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56 billion, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 3.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0.14% or 2,481 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 1.74 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 4.41M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp holds 41,248 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 4,616 shares. Segantii Cap Management Ltd reported 80,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 214,965 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Central Bancorporation Tru reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adirondack Tru reported 13,801 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc Incorporated accumulated 3,596 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 94,662 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs holds 1.78% or 46,077 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W New York invested in 3,670 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Cap Mgmt Lc reported 3.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.31M shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $103.92B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Del Com A Braves Grp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.53M shares. 1St Source Savings Bank has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Etrade Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 73,557 shares. Dubuque Bankshares & Co holds 0% or 656 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 13,546 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 224 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 620,239 shares. 36,245 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Ltd. Parsons Capital Management Ri owns 43,190 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0.04% or 83,420 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 299 shares in its portfolio. Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 29,932 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 28,989 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.19M for 12.62 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

