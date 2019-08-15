Shapiro Capital Management Holding In Hanesbrands (HBI) Was Raised; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Its Stake by $313,020

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $113.89. About 640,477 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 446,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 14.93M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.02 billion, up from 14.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 1.62M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $848.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,727 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,231 are owned by Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco holds 0.02% or 2.84 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,837 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 70,964 shares. Moreover, Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has 1.42% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). First Personal reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 174,725 shares. Voloridge Limited owns 0.14% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 265,090 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 30,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.42% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 56,598 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P, New York-based fund reported 10,050 shares. Financial owns 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 665 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares to 113,405 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.82 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 167 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 1.7% or 38,748 shares. Tompkins Financial invested in 25,429 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Advisor Grp Limited Company reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Profit Inv Limited Com reported 2,024 shares. Peavine Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,098 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.24% or 135,400 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 22,739 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brinker holds 57,875 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 116,460 were reported by Da Davidson And Company. Stellar Capital Management Limited holds 1.44% or 19,775 shares.