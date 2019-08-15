Shapiro Capital Management Holding In Devon Energy (DVN) Was Has Raised; Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) Share Price Declined While Gabelli Securities Has Boosted by $5.04 Million Its Position

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (PACB) by 147.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 720,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 489,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 107,585 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 292,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.90B, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.68M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Alpine Management Inc has 1.45% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 6.07M shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 39,530 were accumulated by Group Incorporated One Trading Lp. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 148,361 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 289,869 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 63,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 473,605 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 41,149 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 80,000 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 435,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 977,464 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 156,484 shares to 195,921 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,911 shares, and cut its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Cosh.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PacBio Shares Reflect Some Ongoing Worries About The Illumina Deal – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Illumina Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A by 900 shares to 178,501 shares, valued at $2.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 386,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DVN – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.