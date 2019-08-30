Shapiro Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position as Stock Rose; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $379,500 as Valuation Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 29.06 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56B, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 4.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 16,073 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,091 shares. 12,000 are owned by American Registered Advisor Inc. Cibc World Mkts invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Capital Mngmt has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 37,072 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services. Aspen Invest Mgmt holds 6,632 shares. Hollencrest owns 10,612 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young & Company Limited invested in 1.21% or 56,898 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Company (Wy) owns 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 190 shares. S R Schill And invested in 0.51% or 7,669 shares. Benedict holds 0.35% or 7,305 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 37,701 shares. Hs Management Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.93 million shares stake. King Luther Cap stated it has 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 237,875 shares to 239,675 shares, valued at $43.48 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 446,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Shares for $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 568,424 shares worth $1.85M. 50,000 shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R, worth $98,010.

