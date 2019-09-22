Shapiro Capital Management Has Trimmed Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $8.46 Billion; Shares Rose; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Prudential Plc Decreased Its Holding by $399,321 as Share Price Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 291,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.52 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.94 billion, down from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 3,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 15,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 18,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13 million shares traded or 259.48% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) by 67,957 shares to 216,436 shares, valued at $26.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) by 718,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14,431 shares to 19,954 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn) by 4.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.