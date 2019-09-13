Shapiro Capital Management Has Raised Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $27.14 Billion; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Goodman Financial Has Lifted by $554,952 Its Holding

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 2.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 14.53M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.28 billion, up from 12.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 12.32 million shares traded or 40.91% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 16,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 9.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaller Inv Group Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,409 shares. Insight 2811 Inc holds 6,450 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.09% or 3.82M shares in its portfolio. Private Cap accumulated 0.38% or 17,608 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs invested in 425,473 shares. Frontier Invest Management reported 3.11% stake. Spectrum Group owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 766 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32,061 shares. 9,481 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Company. National Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 4.15 million shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,583 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 110,940 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,492 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,933 shares. Kings Point Management invested in 0.1% or 7,442 shares.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 48,919 shares to 37,457 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 19,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,310 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 1.58M shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability accumulated 165,664 shares. Cls Invs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 1,188 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has invested 0.08% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Veritable Lp invested in 0% or 13,232 shares. Bb&T Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 12.03M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 0.01% or 176,123 shares in its portfolio. Next Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 50 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 961,373 shares. 8.12 million are held by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Advsr has invested 0.28% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Personal Financial holds 0% or 268 shares.