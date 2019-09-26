Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Position by $57.33 Billion; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Netease (NTES) by $41.31 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 161,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 734,122 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.76 million, down from 896,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $265.32. About 629,752 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 865,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 705,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.76 billion, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 1.92 million shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 28.35 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Braves Group (The) by 175,913 shares to 931,119 shares, valued at $26.04 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) by 718,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset reported 8,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 694 shares. Citigroup invested in 25,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intll Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). World Asset Mngmt holds 7,697 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 12,116 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 44,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commerce Financial Bank stated it has 23,573 shares. 632,600 were reported by Korea Investment Corporation. Hartford Fincl reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 189,591 shares. Cqs Cayman LP reported 0.18% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Utah Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 24,764 shares.

