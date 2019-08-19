Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Entegris (ENTG) by $1.28 Billion as Valuation Rose; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Robotti Robert Has Lifted Its Stake

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 2.06 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (ENTG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 35,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.65 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.06 billion, down from 4.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 303,945 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6,636 shares to 10.94M shares, valued at $104.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) by 53,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 23.84 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.