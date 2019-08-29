Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) by $15.77 Billion; Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Waste Management (WM) as Share Price Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (AMCX) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 277,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.24B, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 157,919 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 605,760 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 47,369 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Martingale Asset Lp invested 0.15% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 65,305 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 26,191 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt accumulated 428,876 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Axa reported 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Citigroup holds 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 168,171 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 30,371 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd has 16,134 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 2,574 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 28,650 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,387 shares.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMC Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.40M shares to 26.65M shares, valued at $231.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,216 shares to 2,221 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,317 are owned by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson And invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 3,583 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com holds 40,471 shares. 5.89 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Lvm Mi invested 0.76% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dana Inv Advsr holds 330,864 shares. Florida-based Lyons Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pggm accumulated 0.46% or 866,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cap Fund Mngmt owns 12,910 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 60,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 34,523 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.