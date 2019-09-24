Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered General Motors Company (GM) Position by $244.47 Million as Valuation Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Has Raised Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) Stake by $587,975

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.08B, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 6.70M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/05/2018 – TRUMP SAYS SEEKING TO DETERMINE IF IMPORTS IMPACT U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL TO SELL POWER FROM ITS FIRST WIND FARM IN U.S. STATE OF ILLINOIS TO BLOOMBERG AND GENERAL MOTORS; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Retail Loan and Lease Originations $10.8 Billion; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 08/03/2018 – WWSBABC7: AP source: Rams trade LB Ogletree to Giants…Raiders to part with veteran long snapper…Hurricanes seek new GM; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Softbank Investment (Correct); 10/05/2018 – ENGLE SAYS STILL HAVE LOT OF WORK TO IN S.KOREA, BUT SEES BRIGHT FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – GM agrees to provide $3.6 bln funding to S.Korean unit -S.Korea

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (IFF) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 13,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $120.69. About 975,119 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 744,995 shares to 984,670 shares, valued at $161.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greensky Inc. by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.86 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.