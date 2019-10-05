Shapiro Capital Management Has Lifted Mosaic Co. (MOS) Position; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 112,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.61B, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 4.27M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 14,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 97,850 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 112,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 7.89M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Lc owns 10,012 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 365,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 23,575 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 225,243 are owned by Janney Capital Ltd. 1.57M are owned by Brandes Invest Lp. Moors & Cabot owns 30,707 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,030 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 2.76M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Management owns 12,924 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 0% or 12,418 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 67,262 are held by Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Two Sigma Securities Limited has 51,321 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTTEP Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Contract – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $315.93 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 15,083 shares to 152,459 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Business Partners by 74,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 98,137 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $96.57B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Nutrien Will Temporarily Idle Potash Production in Saskatchewan | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.