Shapiro Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $61.68 Billion as Share Price Declined; Par Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Semgroup (SEMG) by $2.10 Million as Shares Declined

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 1.83M shares traded or 110.42% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 12.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.62B, up from 7.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares to 8,380 shares, valued at $848.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.81M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co owns 77,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.07% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 105,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 36 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corp owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 66 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.08% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 276,538 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Llp has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Piedmont Investment has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 10,628 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,313 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Company reported 2,163 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 334,500 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 6,022 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 329,731 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 62,687 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Viking Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.64 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 5 shares.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Completes $350 Million Transaction, Executing Balance Sheet Leverage Goals – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Semgroup Corp (SEMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does SemGroup Corporation’s (NYSE:SEMG) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup taps adviser for capital raise options – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trivago N V by 350,000 shares to 13.46 million shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 657,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).