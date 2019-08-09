Shapiro Capital Management Has Lifted Its Imax (IMAX) Position; Impac Mortgage Holdings Has 0.73 Sentiment

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc (IMH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased stock positions in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.06 million shares, down from 2.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Imax Corporation (IMAX) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 147,400 shares as Imax Corporation (IMAX)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 5.30 million shares with $120.15 billion value, up from 5.15M last quarter. Imax Corporation now has $1.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 149,854 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N SEES POTENTIAL FOR HUNDREDS OF IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA ‘OVER TIME’ – CEO; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Bwx Technologies Inc. stake by 44,100 shares to 3.92M valued at $194.27 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stake by 62,639 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was reduced too.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Buy IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IMAX Is on Track for Its Best Box Office Year Ever – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cineworld Group And IMAX Expand Partnership With Agreement For 15 New IMAX® with Laser systems In Regal Theatres – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMAX Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CGV Holdings Limited And IMAX Expand Partnership With New 40-Theatre Deal In China – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 27.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. The company has market cap of $113.74 million. It operates through three divisions: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It currently has negative earnings. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

More notable recent Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of its Annual Stockholdersâ€™ Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Year End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces CFO Transition – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2018.