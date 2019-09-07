Shapiro Capital Management Has Lifted Its General Motors Company (GM) Stake by $597.98 Million; Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position by $4.16 Million

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 16,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.38B, up from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 4.90 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA DMV: GM CRUISE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT MARCH 14; 18/04/2018 – GM REPORTS $16.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – GM’s Electric Bolt Slows as Tesla Model 3 Sales Pick Up Speed; 28/03/2018 – GM PRESENTATION ENDS; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on low-cost vehicles in Brazil as auto sales rise; 31/05/2018 – General Motors president Dan Ammann will join @Lebeaucarnews on CNBC next hour to discuss the investment by the SoftBank Vision Fund and more; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 07/03/2018 – Tariffs on metals will only have a small impact on GM’s business, which the company can offset, said CEO Mary Barra; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Demands Answers Following General Motors Layoffs in Lordstown

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 328,289 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.69 million, up from 306,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares to 932,727 shares, valued at $103.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,850 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

