Shapiro Capital Management Has Increased Regions Financial (RF) Stake By $7.93 Billion; Everi Holdings (EVRI) Sellers Decreased By 21.19% Their Shorts

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Regions Financial Corp (RF) stake by 9.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 560,475 shares as Regions Financial Corp (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 6.71M shares with $95.01B value, up from 6.15M last quarter. Regions Financial Corp now has $13.63B valuation. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 15.43M shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) had a decrease of 21.19% in short interest. EVRI’s SI was 2.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.19% from 3.28M shares previously. With 935,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s short sellers to cover EVRI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 1.02 million shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has risen 66.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EVRI News: 07/05/2018 – EVERI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 13/03/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EBITDA $51.3M, EST. $49.7M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Everi Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Moab Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Everi Holdings; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Everi Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Everi Holdings 1Q Rev $111M; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $58.0M, EST. $56.7M; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS-INTENDS TO CAPITALIZE ON FINANCIAL POSITION, FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS TO REPRICE ITS $814 MLN TERM LOAN SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2024; 17/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 4Q LOSS/SHR 37C

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company has market cap of $696.50 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Games and Payments. It has a 40.04 P/E ratio. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Among 4 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regions Financial had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc holds 2,612 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.27% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 6.66M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Plancorp Lc has invested 0.12% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 20,234 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 135,269 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whittier holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 947,788 shares in its portfolio. 10,068 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Montag A & Associates Inc holds 30,523 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 21,000 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 10,750 shares. The Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Horizon Invs Limited Liability reported 0.1% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) stake by 41,853 shares to 49,136 valued at $13.88 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,203 shares and now owns 932,727 shares. Bwx Technologies Inc. was reduced too.

