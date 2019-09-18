Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Cbs (CBS) Stake By $1.24 Billion; PURATION (PURA) Shorts Decreased By 75.78%

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Cbs Corporation (CBS) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 24,900 shares as Cbs Corporation (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 2.58 million shares with $128.68 billion value, up from 2.55M last quarter. Cbs Corporation now has $16.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 2.11M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 16/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Exit CBS TV Studios for Lionsgate Overall Deal; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 12/03/2018 – Betsy DeVos had a tense interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit

PURATION INC (OTCMKTS:PURA) had a decrease of 75.78% in short interest. PURA’s SI was 65,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 75.78% from 269,600 shares previously. The stock increased 20.21% or $0.0095 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0565. About 11.37M shares traded or 364.47% up from the average. Puration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURA) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 42.82% above currents $43.06 stock price. CBS had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reaves W H And Company has 0.29% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Denali Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 53,000 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Redwood Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.31% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1,221 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc. Nuwave Investment Mngmt accumulated 1,771 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc stated it has 18,318 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Centurylink Investment Management Commerce owns 23,127 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 2.11 million shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 81,102 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity reported 22,293 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 109,366 shares. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 4.91M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 293,787 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 13,400 shares to 116,996 valued at $18.19 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) stake by 1.06M shares and now owns 3.60M shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Puration Inc. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and distribution of personal or individual water purification products. The company has market cap of $32.23 million. The companyÂ’s personal water filtration systems include personal water filter bottles, sports bottles, collapsible water pouches, portable purification devices, portable biological filtration devices, replacement filters, and travel filters. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include water filter pitchers, canteens, shower head filters, water filter pumps, and air-to-water machines.