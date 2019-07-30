Shapiro Capital Management Cut Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position as Stock Value Rose; Target (TGT) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,097 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 3.14 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 932,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.56 billion, down from 939,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. by 98,655 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $15.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 292,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.79 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,178 were reported by Dana Incorporated. America First Limited Liability Co has 10 shares. Beacon Capital Mgmt reported 154 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 54,658 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 47,461 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,420 shares. Laurion Capital LP holds 3.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.04M shares. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd reported 17,490 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 3,412 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Aviance Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 4,616 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc holds 10,448 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 218,679 shares. Js Capital Management Lc reported 400,085 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 63,352 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 270 shares to 1,665 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.