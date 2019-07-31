Shapiro Capital Management Boosted Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $61.68 Billion; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Upped Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $897,080 as Market Valuation Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.18M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.62B, up from 7.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 9.50M shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 29,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 2.26 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

