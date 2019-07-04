Shapiro Capital Management Boosted Fireeye (FEYE) Position; BSB Bancorp Has 1.1 Sentiment

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 380,846 shares as Fireeye Inc. (FEYE)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 13.81M shares with $231.90 billion value, up from 13.43M last quarter. Fireeye Inc. now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 2.74M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING

BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 33 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 30 trimmed and sold equity positions in BSB Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.01 million shares, down from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding BSB Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 18.

Berkley W R Corp holds 1.29% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. for 170,423 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 66,395 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 0.4% invested in the company for 6,000 shares. The New York-based Alpine Global Management Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,665 shares.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s deposit products include relationship checking accounts for clients and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans.

It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Camtek LTD. (CAMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about BSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People’s United Continues to Expand, Closes BSB Bancorp Buyout – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Bank (PBCT) to Acquire BSB Bancorp in Stock Deal Valued at $327 Million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Thursday, February 7 to “Neutral”.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased First Data Corporation stake by 4.49 million shares to 2.72 million valued at $71.37B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 8,380 shares. Valvoline Inc. was reduced too.