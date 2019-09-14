Shannon River Fund Management Upped Its Holding in Immersion (IMMR) by $389,466 as Share Value Declined; As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Raised Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 164,247 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Immersion; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $59M-$67; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement With VIEX Captal Advisors, LLC; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 160.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.79M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $205.82. About 90,341 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. 115 shares were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr., worth $20,014.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 435,453 shares to 89,547 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,251 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cls Investments Ltd invested in 0% or 59 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 2,000 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 3,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 10,218 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested in 6,350 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 1,095 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 3,877 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,473 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 38,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 3,818 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,831 shares.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. 175,000 shares were bought by Singer Eric, worth $1.33 million.

