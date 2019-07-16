Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Ptc (PTC) Holding by $5.26 Million as Market Value Declined; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Has Trimmed by $141.54 Million Its Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 570,029 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42M, down from 10.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 8.55 million shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 125.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares to 207,010 shares, valued at $32.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 16,371 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudock Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40 shares. Endowment Management Limited Partnership invested 0.14% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brinker Inc invested in 0.04% or 10,429 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 16,848 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 158,983 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 98 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 48,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 184,522 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fjarde Ap holds 43,938 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. On Friday, February 1 SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 250,000 shares.