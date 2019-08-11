Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Stake by $26.00 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Increases Position in Csx (CSX)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 59,414 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 46,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 3.82 million shares traded or 92.01% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares to 406,803 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0% stake. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.28% or 105,941 shares. 496,966 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 225,546 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 113 shares. Profund Lc has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,981 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 579,492 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc stated it has 5.21 million shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Valueworks Limited Liability owns 171,483 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 626,973 shares in its portfolio. Geode Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has 23,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lateef Mgmt LP reported 5.11% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 18,573 shares in its portfolio. Suvretta Capital Ltd owns 2.72% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.26 million shares. Tillar owns 5,848 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Amer Century stated it has 200,744 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 7.18M shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.23% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 17,020 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 23,300 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. Skylands Cap Lc reported 36,400 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 13,175 shares. Montag A Assocs reported 2,700 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank stated it has 3,692 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd accumulated 5,971 shares. Rockland has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,050 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 42,900 shares to 33,250 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vantiv Inc by 7,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).