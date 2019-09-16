Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Position as Shares Rose; Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $2.65 Million as Shares Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,311 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, up from 73,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90 million, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $62.86. About 311,256 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank owns 46,911 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 734,264 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Waddell Reed Finance reported 0.08% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 4,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Redwood Invests Limited Liability invested 0.85% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 11,282 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 550,306 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 97 shares. Voya Lc reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Us Bancorporation De has 43,224 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 22,204 were reported by Barclays Plc. Monarch Asset Mgmt has invested 0.81% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Macroview Inv Limited Liability reported 59 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,110 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 18,400 shares to 225,049 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,166 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 12.50M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Sns Grp Inc Ltd Co owns 30,359 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,776 shares. Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 2.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clal Insurance reported 146,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1832 Asset LP has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited reported 10,000 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,375 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 60,318 shares. Baltimore reported 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 5.88% or 309,227 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp invested in 1,916 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,712 shares to 194,874 shares, valued at $57.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,582 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).