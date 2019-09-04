Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Its New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Position; Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) stake by 46.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as New York Times Co (Put) (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 950,000 shares with $31.21 million value, down from 1.76M last quarter. New York Times Co (Put) now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 475,760 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 3,500 shares to 207,010 valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 54,672 shares and now owns 180,172 shares. Madison Square Garden Co New was raised too.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.01 million for 67.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

