Shannon River Fund Management Raised Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $6.89 Million; Salzhauer Michael Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 2.03M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.43 lastly. It is up 20.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/03/2018 Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump; 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – GORMAN SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN HIRING FORMER TRUMP ADVISER GARY COHN; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp holds 0.02% or 5,983 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 59,526 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 4,109 shares in its portfolio. Covington Inv Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,242 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 103,526 were reported by Amer Interest Gru. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 120 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt owns 37,875 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa stated it has 2,132 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pinnacle stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wespac Lc has 5,966 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 4,570 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueact Hldg Ltd Partnership reported 12.17% stake. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 49,459 shares stake. 102 are owned by Cls Investments Limited Liability. Gm Advisory Grp owns 20,060 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. King Wealth reported 10,102 shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 860 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt Inc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 47,844 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fiduciary Com holds 81,020 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,609 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Ltd holds 113,258 shares. 314,934 were accumulated by Becker Capital Mgmt. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares to 73,915 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 24,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).