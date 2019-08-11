Shannon River Fund Management Raised Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) by $7.50 Million; Wilkins Investment Counsel Position in Schlumberger (SLB) Has Boosted by $1.65 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 528,937 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Is Capricor Moving? – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In New Relic? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wall Street Tees Off On Golf Stocks Amid PGA Tour Playoffs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon Disappointment: Mediocre Merger With Carrizo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Lc accumulated 0.17% or 9,443 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,052 shares. Trexquant LP holds 12,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 9,528 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 120,211 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Envestnet Asset holds 39,301 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 175,099 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 1.72M shares or 0% of the stock. 1.95M are owned by Riverbridge Prtn Ltd. Eam Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 9,493 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 413 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc reported 127,933 shares stake.