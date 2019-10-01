Shannon River Fund Management Raised Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) as Shares Rose; As Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Market Valuation Declined, Walthausen & Company Lifted Holding by $3.13 Million

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 195,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 844,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.96 million, up from 649,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 146,030 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q NET REV. $716.8M, EST. $694.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 302,209 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 22/05/2018 – Evgeny Freidman, a long-time business partner of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, has agreed to cooperate with federal and state prosecutors, The New York Times reported; 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology: I’ll Pass For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Vishay Intertechnology 2.5 A IGBT and MOSFET Driver Delivers Increased Efficiency for Inverter Stages – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VSH shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Needham Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 60,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 74,201 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 139,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 130,038 shares. Foster & Motley Inc invested 0.09% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Captrust Fincl reported 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Fmr reported 187,239 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 88,863 shares or 0.24% of the stock. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 317,189 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 17,300 shares to 145,579 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 12,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,340 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Times Company: Buy The Paper, Sell The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 9,600 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.27% or 23,180 shares. 472,272 were accumulated by Kahn Brothers Group Incorporated De. Proshare accumulated 25,877 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 48,687 shares. Barometer Capital holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 264,800 shares. First Republic Inv Management owns 37,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 2.44M shares. Weybosset & Mngmt Lc holds 3.83% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 201,935 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.2% or 11,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 0.04% or 218,400 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.94% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 553,841 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 23,111 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt invested in 2,960 shares.