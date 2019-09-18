Shannon River Fund Management Raised Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake; Raymond James Trust Has Trimmed Holding in Crown Castle International (CCI) by $425,360 as Stock Value Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 31,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 1.50M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 42,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 451,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.74 million, up from 408,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.22. About 401,518 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 17 shares. Amp Ltd reported 33,367 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 3,948 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Halsey Associate Inc Ct has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,208 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). North Star Management Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 7,500 shares. Symphony Asset has 2,124 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 67,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 94,413 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why DocuSign, Endo International, and Guidewire Software Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “eviid Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRWD, DOCU, GWRE and WORK among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Ruggie has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt accumulated 2,718 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 9,569 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.13% or 7,269 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & Inc holds 56,316 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cibc Corp owns 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 111,748 shares. Blair William Il has 178,987 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 17,455 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Davis Selected Advisers has 134,990 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta stated it has 1.57% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc has 11,830 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 2.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Limited Com holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (TLT) by 2,505 shares to 9,547 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).