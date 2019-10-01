Shannon River Fund Management Raised Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stake; Ionic Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $1.58 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 1.02M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 176.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 90,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 141,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 50,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 84,089 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares to 224,032 shares, valued at $19.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 35,789 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 117,578 shares. 385,194 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. 317,367 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh. 191,675 are held by Oppenheimer &. Ruggie Cap Gru has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co reported 31,921 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,320 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 2,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 0% or 364 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 521,435 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,874 shares. 26,793 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc owns 94,550 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Electric vehicle startup Rivian gets a jolt from big Amazon.com van order – Nasdaq" on September 19, 2019

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 24,546 shares to 35,256 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.91M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

