Shannon River Fund Management Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Raised as Valuation Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake Held by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 1.03M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84M, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 2.18M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO) by 4,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,866 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Edwards Lifesciences Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards completes CAS Medical buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Stays Positive Amid G20 Jitters – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Plans to Raise Funds Via Public Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SOXX, QCOM, XLNX, AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 18,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp, California-based fund reported 41,599 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Blackrock Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,642 shares. Prospector Prns Limited Com invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Raymond James Fincl Incorporated owns 35,135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 148,091 are owned by Panagora Asset. First Long Island Investors Lc holds 0.04% or 2,687 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,307 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 200 shares. Victory Inc invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 1.82M shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 22,642 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 13,400 shares.