Shannon River Fund Management Position in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Cut by $26.00 Million; S Muoio & Company Raised Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) as Shares Rose

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $96.79. About 1.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 1.24 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times; 08/03/2018 – KTLA: Trump Asked Witnesses About Their Interviews With Special Counsel, New York Times Sources Say…; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. 14,700 shares valued at $460,736 were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Force Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.9% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 32,566 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Macquarie Group reported 0.1% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 415 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 11,263 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Neuberger Berman Ltd invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Gideon, a New York-based fund reported 11,165 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 27,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 27,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd owns 625,593 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio.