Shannon River Fund Management Maintains Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT); Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Raised Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 654,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 600,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 34.77% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 7.43M shares traded or 772.23% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,443 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Phillips 66 Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 0% stake. Nuwave Invest Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 265 shares. Caprock Grp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vestor Capital Ltd Llc owns 109,914 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Aull Monroe Investment reported 0.51% stake. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,117 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.34% or 101,323 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Com has 7,516 shares. 72,586 are held by Cibc World Mkts Corp. 3,567 were reported by Goodman Corp. New York-based Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,266 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 719,510 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold USAT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com has 17,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Pnc Fincl reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 360,000 were accumulated by Paw Capital Corp. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 4,133 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 25,486 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.02M shares or 0% of the stock. G2 Investment Prns Ltd Liability owns 1.80M shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 0% or 10,750 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 10,454 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 34,663 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 89,543 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Credit Suisse Ag reported 10,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 348,069 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Nasdaq issues delisting notice to USA Technologies – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “USA Technologies overhauls management after accounting issues uncovered – Philadelphia Business Journal” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why USA Technologies, Inc. Stock Fell 55.7% in September – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq grants extension for Malvern company to regain regulatory compliance – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).