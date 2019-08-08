Shannon River Fund Management Lowered New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Position as Share Value Rose; Capital (COF) Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Boosted Position by $364,014 as Valuation Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 4.31 million shares traded or 119.20% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 1.98M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tech pulls Wall Street lower on Trump trade warning – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 496 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 122,237 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 802 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,956 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tegean Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 125,000 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 13,227 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. South State holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 86,832 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 197 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated invested in 373,521 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Inc has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Texas Yale Capital reported 15,986 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.12% or 94,270 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares to 8,017 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,921 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “The New York Times Co. (NYT) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Legal Shield for Websites Rattles Under Onslaught of Hate Speech – The New York Times” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New York Times Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Times Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 486,673 shares. Atika Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 273,000 shares. New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 2.42% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Lateef Invest Limited Partnership has invested 5.11% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.56M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 43,546 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested in 0.1% or 7,723 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 30,681 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 1,610 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 24,352 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 59 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 shares were sold by Caputo Roland A., worth $360,535 on Monday, February 11.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares to 207,010 shares, valued at $32.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.