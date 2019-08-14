Shannon River Fund Management Lowered New York Times Co (NYT) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped Stake by $534,600

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 90,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 84,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 4.29M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.18 million shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 19/04/2018 – The Daily: Introducing `Caliphate,’ a New York Times Audio Series; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Rev $413.9M; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 136,876 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $43.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 48,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,313 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

