Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $5.85 Million; Capital International LTD Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $545,224; Market Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 1.37 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 7,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 70,569 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, down from 77,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,274 shares to 4,103 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares to 141,130 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 565,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.