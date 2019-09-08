Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by $26.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Position in Fedex (FDX) by $743,910 as Market Valuation Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 131,220 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.80M, up from 127,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 994,890 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Makes Foray Into TV News With FX Documentary Show; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $17.51 million for 68.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares to 62,059 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

