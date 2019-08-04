Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) by $6.36 Million; Eastern Bank Has Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $435,564 as Shares Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 22/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Adviser to President H.R. McMaster will soon resign, according to the New York Times.…; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Tower meeting inquiry transcripts released; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 12,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video)

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc accumulated 6,561 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability holds 178,817 shares or 6.42% of its portfolio. 191,708 were accumulated by Art Advisors Lc. Paloma Prns Management has 41,439 shares. Columbus Circle owns 484,573 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. State Street has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 39,579 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 3,456 shares stake. Grimes has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bender Robert And Assocs has invested 2.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,235 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 2.01M shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 90,711 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,515 shares to 237,961 shares, valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,571 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Shares for $3.46 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks to Expand Delivery Services Nationwide With Uber Eats – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Old But Gold: 3 Centenarian Stocks That Are Looking Toward the Future – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Restaurant Stocks Set to Deliver a Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How The New York Times Has Performed During The Trump Presidency – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Signal Flashing for NYT Stock Could Mean Fresh Highs – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 178,586 shares to 543,144 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535 worth of stock.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.