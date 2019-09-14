Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) as Share Value Declined; As Cryolife (CRY) Market Valuation Declined, Hodges Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 130,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, down from 180,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 602,364 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 46,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 175,795 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, up from 129,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 269,512 shares traded or 45.98% up from the average. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 17/04/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC CRY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Broadcom (AVGO) KeyBanc 2Q Semi Earnings Takeaways; Buy AVGO and XLNX – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add Up The Pieces: LRGF Could Be Worth $35 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 157,574 shares to 353,143 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt by 95,080 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,527 shares, and cut its stake in Comstock Res Inc.