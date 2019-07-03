Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Stake By $6.89 Million; 3 Analysts Are Bullish WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by IBC. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8. See WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14.25 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14.5 Maintain

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 43.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 54,672 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 180,172 shares with $22.84 million value, up from 125,500 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $29.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 2.62 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $761.45 million. The REIT was formed for the purpose of acquiring and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 31,416 shares traded. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR.U) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Xilinx had 18 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) on Thursday, January 17 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of XLNX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt reported 10,388 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Company holds 0.76% or 39,650 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.48% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 88,030 shares. Argent Tru reported 9,458 shares stake. Old National Savings Bank In has 22,642 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.17% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3,832 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.05% or 20,842 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.19% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 7,510 shares stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 12,131 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc owns 225 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 4,829 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.