Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Immersion (IMMR) Holding By $389,466; Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Associated British Foods PLC has GBX 3400 highest and GBX 2750 lowest target. GBX 2950’s average target is 27.26% above currents GBX 2318 stock price. Associated British Foods PLC had 31 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) earned “Buy” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, June 7. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. See Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3150.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3400.00 New Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3070.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3150.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2740.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 3400.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3150.00 Maintain

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Immersion Corp (IMMR) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 55,638 shares as Immersion Corp (IMMR)’s stock declined 15.19%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 1.53 million shares with $11.64M value, up from 1.47 million last quarter. Immersion Corp now has $259.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 119,356 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 08/03/2018 – Immersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Rev $85.4M; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 18.35 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 20.02 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

More notable recent Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Associated British Foods A Cautious Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Fool.Co.Uk‘s news article titled: “I reckon you could make a million with this FTSE 100 income champion – Motley Fool UK” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2318. About 861,278 shares traded. Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 20,745 shares. Aperio Gru Llc invested in 658 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 48,001 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Carroll stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Lyon Street Cap Limited Co holds 130,515 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 34,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 333,905 are held by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 41,249 shares in its portfolio. Raging Management Ltd Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.78 million shares. Smith Asset LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 17,590 shares. Intl, New York-based fund reported 19,824 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 216,435 shares. 41,679 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. 15,178 are held by Citadel Ltd Liability.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. Singer Eric also bought $1.33 million worth of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) on Wednesday, June 19. 13,099 shares were bought by Raging Capital Management – LLC, worth $100,213 on Tuesday, August 6.