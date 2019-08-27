Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding By $17.66 Million; PYROGENESIS CDA ORDINARY SHARES CAN (PYRNF) Sellers Increased By 17.35% Their Shorts

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 80.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 182,107 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 408,425 shares with $39.68M value, up from 226,318 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $7.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 183,501 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

PYROGENESIS CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) had an increase of 17.35% in short interest. PYRNF’s SI was 11,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.35% from 9,800 shares previously. With 7,800 avg volume, 2 days are for PYROGENESIS CDA INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)’s short sellers to cover PYRNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.405 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 4.07% above currents $94.48 stock price. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corp has 355,794 shares. Bailard holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 18,749 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0.14% or 69,714 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 78,993 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,868 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Macquarie owns 78,864 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sit Assoc invested in 32,800 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bares Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 338,233 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,838 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 500 shares stake. Franklin Resource reported 1.89 million shares stake. Wisconsin Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 30,100 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, makes, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $57.44 million. It offers Plasma Atomization Process, an enabling technology for 3D Printing, as well as other additive manufacturing and powder metallurgy applications; DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides plasma torches, including APT for waste treatment, gas heating, research and development, and advanced materials production applications; Minigun, which offers a solution for thermal treatment of metals, for nanotechnology, and for small-scale high-tech material fabrication; reverse polarity torches for use in the production of high purity materials and nanomaterials, research and development, waste treatment, and thermal spray coatings; and SPT plasma torches for use in the destruction of refrigerants and other substances.

