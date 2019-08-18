Shannon River Fund Management Increases Stake in Autodesk (ADSK); Usca Ria Has Increased Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $733,249 as Valuation Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 22,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 18,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru stated it has 1,469 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 41,791 shares. Gsa Capital Llp owns 0.15% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 9,787 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.28% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 35,822 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 137,842 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westwood Gru holds 25,916 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 59,380 are owned by Trillium Asset Ltd. Rbf Capital Limited Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 2.99M shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 12,910 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company reported 13,566 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Professionals has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cacti Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 100 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Com has 67,887 shares. Cls Invests Limited Company reported 9,203 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Apriem Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,103 shares. Family Firm owns 2,787 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Stearns Fin Svcs Grp owns 7,216 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 10,700 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 66,631 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Federated Pa holds 598,421 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company has 22,245 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Advsr Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 489,013 shares.