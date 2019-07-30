Shannon River Fund Management Increases Position in Pros Holdings (PRO); Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 225,780 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 24,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $211.88. About 1.89M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock or 22,036 shares. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,800 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,028 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Co has invested 2.79% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 194,315 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co New York, New York-based fund reported 2,791 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 134,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 22,559 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 22,910 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.02% or 57,786 shares. Northern has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Fmr Limited holds 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 935,783 shares. Parametric Associate Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

